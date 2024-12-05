Yuasa celebrates 45th anniversary

Yuasa Battery is celebrating its 45th year of doing business in North America. But the story of this major powersports battery manufacturer started more than a century ago. Today, Yuasa supplies about 80% of batteries for the major OEMs.

Joe Majesky spent 47 years in the battery business and aided in pioneering Yuasa as the premier battery choice. (Photo: American Rider)

In 1918, Mr. Shichizaemon Yuasa founded a company in Japan to make storage batteries for industrial applications. In the 1920s, Yuasa began expanding into the motorcycle industry. By the 1950s, the company was establishing manufacturing plants outside of Japan, well on its way to becoming the leading powersports battery manufacturer it is today.

Yuasa entered the North American market in 1979, introducing its first conventional battery that same year, followed by the Yumicron battery in 1982. In 1983, it launched the world’s first maintenance-free AGM battery.

Yuasa has been producing powersports batteries in North America since 1979, making 2024 its 45th anniversary. (Photo: Yuasa Facebook page)

The company launched the YTZ Series of more powerful and compact AGM batteries in 1999, and by 2008, it introduced the GYZ Series to address the increasing need for aftermarket accessories and OEM electronics.

Now, Yuasa produces AGM powersports batteries in its Laureldale, Pennsylvania, location, and its parent company, GS Yuasa, produces batteries for a range of applications, including forklifts, security cameras, space satellites, and more.

As the major battery provider in the powersports industry, Yuasa also sponsors powersport riders, events, and races. Yuasa offers free battery replacements and hands-on support at rallies like Sturgis Buffalo Chip and Americade.

Source: American Rider