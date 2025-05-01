Distributors/AftermarketHot ProductsLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Battery Tender unveils new Charge N Start lineup

Brendan BakerMay 1, 2025

Battery Tender by Deltran has introduced its new Charge N Start lineup, a series of devices that combine battery charging and jump-starting in a single unit. Designed for cars, powersports vehicles, and marine applications, the Charge N Start series provides a practical solution for maintaining and jump-starting batteries.

The Charge N Start lineup includes three models, each tailored to different needs. The devices offer compatibility with various battery types, including standard, AGM, GEL, and lithium, making them suitable for a wide range of vehicles. Key safety features include spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.

Charge N Start Models

  • Charge N Start 1100 ($129.95): A 12V, 1 AMP charger and 1000 AMP jump starter for powersports vehicles such as motorcycles and ATVs.
  • Charge N Start 1120 ($139.95): Similar to the 1100 but built with enhanced durability.
  • Charge N Start 4120 ($169.95): A 12V, 4-AMP charger and 1200-AMP jump starter designed for cars, trucks, boats, and SUVs.

“We created the Charge N Start lineup to provide users with a simple and efficient solution for battery maintenance,” says Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran. “These devices are designed to support both everyday needs and unexpected situations.”

The Charge N Start series is available through BatteryTender.com and at select powersports dealerships. Also, full disclaimer, PSB received a charger to test and will post some product videos to share our thoughts on the unit.

Side note: If you’re a Battery Tender dealer, consider keeping one of these units in the service department and possibly one behind the sales counter, in case you need to jump-start a vehicle on the show floor. Hey, it happens. -BB

