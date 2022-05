When it's 20th Anniversary time at your dealership, you sing it loud and proud. That's what they're doing this year at Broward Motorsports.

Owner Sam Nehme's Instagram post provides the launch year for each of the five Broward Motorsports locations, starting in 2002 with Hollywood and up through the 2018 start for Treasure Coast.

Broward Motorsports opened in Ft. Lauderdale in 2010, but got a major facilities upgrade there in 2018.