Harley releases complete Homecoming music and event schedule

A complete, detailed schedule for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the biggest music-and-moto event to hit Milwaukee this summer, has been released.

From July 13-16 events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, with music headliners Foo Fighters (July 15) and Green Day (July 14) set to perform on stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront to highlight the celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the brand.

Also scheduled to perform at Veterans Park on July 14 are Abby Jeanne, KennyHoopla, Phantogram, and The Cult, who replace Social Distortion on the ticket due to the recent postponement of their entire summer tour.

On July 15, the schedule includes Ghost Hounds, White Reaper, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cody Jinks. Newly announced is Matty Matheson’s Burger Build Off, where legendary chef, actor, author, and restauranteur Matty Matheson hosts a head-to-head cook-off to create the ultimate, show-stopping burger.

Also, on hand each day at Veterans Park will be Nitro Circus, the most explosive crew in action sports with an action-packed freestyle motocross show, the hair-raising stunts of the Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel, and an Airstream experience featuring the latest apparel from H-D Collections.

Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations (where licensed riders may demo new motorcycles), and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. The weekend celebration will be capped off on Sunday, July 16, with the epic Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Motorcycle Parade through downtown Milwaukee.

From Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16, the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds will feature food and beverage vendors, a H.O.G. Member Check-In, a display of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the newly announced CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models. Plus, demo ride opportunities with LiveWire, Stacyc and Serial 1 electric vehicles, the Division BMX Stunt Show, custom and vintage motorcycle shows, and free evening musical entertainment.

Complete details on additional Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, parade participation, Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging are available at H-D.com/Homecoming.

