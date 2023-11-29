Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival set for May 16-19 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Tennessee’s ultimate “Moto & Music” event, Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) will be held May 16-19, 2024 at the historic Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennesse. The 7th annual event, presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Company, is a motorcycle enthusiast’s playground and a music lover’s paradise. Tennessee’s largest motorcycle festival will feature a spectacular selection of artists across several genres and a huge variety of two-wheeled action. Tickets and camping go on sale Friday, December 1, 2023.

Known for its “two-wheeled playground,” the event offers something for everyone who enjoys motorcycles of nearly any kind. Included will be Harley-Davidson demo rides, motorcycle racing, ADV trail riding, a hill climb, V-Twin Visionary performance bike show, an all-class bike show, biker games, group motorcycle rides, mini bike races, stunt riders and an extraordinary showcase of hand-crafted custom motorcycles from across the country in the BC Moto Invitational.

Artists and bands are specially curated primarily from the region and the booming talent coming out of the Music City USA. Genres include outlaw country, southern rock, country, bluegrass and some rock’n’roll. Promoters from around the country have been making their way each year to the festival to choose bands from the extraordinary plethora of talent – it’s a musical showcase of sorts. The 2024 lineup will be announced after the new year.

TMMR also has a commitment to supporting U.S. Military veterans and will be working with the Special Ops Xcursions to provide complimentary tickets and camping to members of U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF). Helmets for Heroes will showcase a variety of custom-painted ICON Motorsport helmets available at auction with funds going to the military non-profit.

General Admission starts at just $129 for the entire event including all the live music, motorcycle action and good times to be had. VIP upgrades are available. RV, glamping, tent and vehicle camping are available on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.