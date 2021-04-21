Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival scheduled for May

Presented by surrounding Harley-Davidson area dealers, the four-day Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival event will be held May 20-23, in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

The event will include bike shows, live music daily on three stages, flat-track racing, demonstration rides, shopping with industry-leading vendors, local food trucks, three bars, trail riding and more – all on a 3,500-acre property with over 300 powered RV spots, cabins, showers, a concert pavilion and space for thousands to camp.

The Loretta Lynn family is hosting this event in conjunction with R&R Promotions, a specialty agency with decades of motorcycle event promotions and deep ties to the national motorcycle family, according to the event website.

Powersports Business has reported in the past how commitment to community events creates reciprocating relationships for dealerships. Does your business have anything planned this spring? If so, let us know what’s happening!