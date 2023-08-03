BMW Motorrad Days Americas to be held with Barber Vintage Festival

For the very first time, BMW Motorrad Days will be celebrated in the United States, according to a press release from BMW Motorrad USA. The event will be held in partnership with the Barber Vintage Festival in Birmingham, Alabama.

BMW Motorrad Days will be held in the U.S. for the first time this year in conjunction with the Barber Vintage Festival. (Photo: BMW)

For 15 years, fans from around the world have traveled to Germany to celebrate BMW Motorrad Days, and finally, during this important year, fans from all over the Americas will have an event of their own where they can gather to celebrate with friends, old and new.

Taking place from October 6-8, 2023, BMW Motorrad Days Americas will be a celebration of the storied 100-year history of BMW motorcycles. BMW Motorrad plans to celebrate its special centenary with not only BMW fans but with all motorcycling fans from all over North America.

“We are so very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate our 100 Year anniversary with our friends at the Barber Motorsports Park.” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Marketing and Product, BMW Motorrad USA. “After all, you only get to celebrate such a significant milestone once and you have to do it right. There is no better event than the Barber Vintage Festival to co-host the first ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas. We look forward to celebrating our centenary with the extended BMW enthusiast family from Canada to Argentina and from all of the amazing places in between.”

The Barber Vintage Festival, a three-day motorcycle festival, is one of the largest vintage festivals in the country. Each year, this event brings 65,000+ motorcycle fans from around the country.

“We are honored to have the first-ever BMW Motorrad Days Americas take place at Barber Vintage Festival,” says George Dennis, president of ZOOM Motorsports, the exclusive promotor of Barber Motorsports Park. “This event is a must-see for any motorcycle fans or Birmingham residents.”

The three-day festival will include vintage racing, a fan zone with vendors and entertainment, a swap meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts, demo rides, training experiences, family fun and of course, the world-famous Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.





