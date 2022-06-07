Greenger Powersports supports Barber Small Bore

The Barber Motorsports Park Small Bore in Birmingham, Alabama, once again proved to be a knockout success over the weekend. That same assessment could also be said for Greenger Powersports.

In its continued collaboration with American Honda, Greenger Powersports had the all-new CRF-E2 on hand at the Honda display for electric motorcycle enthusiasts.

“Being family-oriented and a small displacement-focused weekend, the Barber Smallbore was a perfect event for youth riders to check out the CRF-E2 by Greenger,” said Doug Chapman, marketing supervisor at Greenger Powersports.