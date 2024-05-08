Kawasaki has launched its enhanced Build & Price online vehicle builder experience that is now live on the Kawasaki website. The Build & Price innovative tool will allow customers to personalize their Kawasaki RIDGE side-by-sides in real-time during the configuration process, offering an interactive 3D user experience.

This tool provides customers with a captivating and immersive experience. Users will be able to select from different background scenarios, offering a 360-degree perspective of the vehicles, including an in-vehicle interior view on side-by-side models. Customers can effortlessly add accessories and packages, tailoring their vehicles to suit their individual preferences.

“Our new interactive Build & Price tool represents a significant leap forward in customer engagement and satisfaction,” says Bob O’Brien, director of marketing at Kawasaki. “We believe that this innovative technology will enhance the purchasing experience and allow customers to build their very own Kawasaki RIDGE and see it from every angle.”

The initial models featuring the interactive Build & Price tool include the RIDGE Ranch Edition, RIDGE HVAC, RIDGE Limited HVAC and RIDGE XR HVAC. While the tool will initially launch with the RIDGE/RIDGE XR model series, more models will be activated on an ongoing basis as they are developed.