Electrify returns with even bigger, better EV experiences

Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle and technology festival, is revving up this year’s national tour in Orlando, Florida, on March 22-23 and introducing new immersive experiences of all things electric.

Spanning more than one million square feet of outdoor space for EV enthusiasts to experience the latest e-mobility, from motorcycles, bikes, and scooters to cars.

This year’s Electrify Expo will debut Can-Am’s Pulse e-motorcycle. (Photo: courtesy of Electrify Expo)



Electrify is launching this year’s tour in Orlando to take advantage of Florida’s booming EV market. Data from S&P Global Mobility, Orange County, Florida show a 46% increase in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations from 2023 to 2024.

“This year’s season will be the most exciting yet,” says B.J. Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We’re rolling out new attractions, exclusive demos and top-tier exhibitors. Orlando exceeded all expectations last year, and with Florida leading the charge in EV adoption, it’s the perfect place to kick off our 2025 tour.”

The expo will include some of the industry’s leading EV powersport brands, including Kawasaki and Can-Am, which is debuting its Pulse e-motorcycle, and making it available for public demo rides for the first time.

Other experiences include high-performance racing simulators, electric dirt bike races, live product demos and insight on EV charging infrastructure.

The Electrify Expo will round out its 2025 nationwide tour with visits to Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.