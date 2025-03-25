Denago EV purchases Dallas Morning News printng facility

According to a recent news report, Dallas-based Denago EV, a low-speed vehicles (LSV) and golf carts manufacturer, will use the former printing facility as its Southern U.S. production and manufacturing base.

Denago’s EV division has purchased the Dallas Morning News’ printing plant in Plano, Texas for $43.5 million. (Photos: Denago EV)

DallasNews Corp. reports that its Plano, Texas printing facility was sold to Denago EV for $43.5 million to become Denago’s golf cart manufacturing plant. The newspaper says it will move its printing operations to a smaller, leased facility based in Carrollton, Texas. The facility in Plano has printed The Dallas Morning News since the 1980s.

“We’re very pleased with the financial outcome from the sale of our Plano facility,” DallasNews Corp. CEO Grant Moise said in a statement. “This is an important milestone in our Return to Growth Plan, and the additional value of voluntarily fully funding our pension plan brings certainty regarding retirement benefits for more than 1,300 current and former employees.”

Denago produces several models of EV golf carts in Texas and will expand operations at the new $43.5 million facility.

The Dallas Morning News has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes over the years. While Denago EV will use the printing plant to produce golf carts and other electric vehicles, it could, potentially, also use it to produce UTVs and ATVs for Denago’s powersports division. With tariffs being front and center for many offshore brands, moving manufacturing centers to the U.S. enables companies to sidestep the penalties.