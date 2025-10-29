Massimo Group recently announced it has begun production of its new 2026 MVR Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart in Vietnam, marking a major step in the company’s international expansion.

Massimo says the Vietnam facility will allow it to boost output while maintaining its quality and value standards for dealers and customers worldwide. (Photos: Massimo Group)

The new manufacturing partnership is designed to strengthen Massimo’s global supply chain, improve production flexibility, and support growing demand for its electric vehicle lineup.

“Our partnership in Vietnam represents an important milestone in Massimo’s continued evolution,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. “By leveraging international manufacturing relationships, we’re improving efficiency, lowering costs, and expanding our ability to meet accelerating demand across recreational and utility markets.”

Massimo says the Vietnam facility will allow it to boost output while maintaining its quality and value standards for dealers and customers worldwide.

Lithium-ion power for 2026 models

Alongside the production expansion, Massimo is rolling out new 48V 105Ah lithium-ion battery options for its MVR Series electric carts. The updated system offers lighter weight, faster charging, and a longer lifespan, exceeding 5,000 charge cycles, while also being maintenance-free and environmentally friendly.

Massimo is unveiling a new lineup of lithium-ion-powered MVR series electric carts for 2026 as a result of the Vietnam partnership.

“The addition of lithium power across our MVR lineup reflects the strong feedback we’re hearing from dealers and customers,” Shan adds. “These updates make our products more competitive, more efficient, and better aligned with the future of electric mobility.”

Dealer takeaway

For Massimo dealers, the move signals a more reliable product pipeline, enhanced performance options, and stronger margins as the company expands global production capacity and integrates next-generation battery technology.