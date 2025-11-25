Massimo receives influx of unit orders heading into the holidays

Massimo Group announced on Nov. 19 that it has received orders for more than 4,000 units from retail and dealer partners to be delivered in the next two months, representing over $20 million in revenue that will be reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter financials.

Massimo T-Boss UTVs sit on the manufacturer’s production line in Garland, Texas. (Photo: Massimo)

Massimo says it is executing a series of holiday sales promotions across its product lineup — including UTVs, ATVs, and youth models — to meet demand and strengthen its retail presence nationwide. The company adds that early responses from dealers and major retail partners indicate robust momentum heading into the holiday season, supported by the introduction of its 2026 model year vehicles.

“Our team and partners are aligned and motivated to finish the year strong,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group.

The powersports and electric vehicle manufacturer has been busy these last few months. It recently expanded its 2026 vehicle lineup to include new electric UTVs and golf carts. Massimo has also recently emphasized strengthening dealer relations by introducing AI into its ERP system for faster dealer support and by appointing a new vice president of dealer development.

Massimo says its plans are expanding its retail footprint and continuing to focus on value, innovation, and dependability to help build momentum heading into 2026.