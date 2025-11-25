DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Massimo receives influx of unit orders heading into the holidays

The StaffNovember 25, 2025

Massimo Group announced on Nov. 19 that it has received orders for more than 4,000 units from retail and dealer partners to be delivered in the next two months, representing over $20 million in revenue that will be reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter financials.

Massimo assembly line
Massimo T-Boss UTVs sit on the manufacturer’s production line in Garland, Texas. (Photo: Massimo)

Massimo says it is executing a series of holiday sales promotions across its product lineup — including UTVs, ATVs, and youth models — to meet demand and strengthen its retail presence nationwide. The company adds that early responses from dealers and major retail partners indicate robust momentum heading into the holiday season, supported by the introduction of its 2026 model year vehicles.

“Our team and partners are aligned and motivated to finish the year strong,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group.

The powersports and electric vehicle manufacturer has been busy these last few months. It recently expanded its 2026 vehicle lineup to include new electric UTVs and golf carts. Massimo has also recently emphasized strengthening dealer relations by introducing AI into its ERP system for faster dealer support and by appointing a new vice president of dealer development.

Massimo says its plans are expanding its retail footprint and continuing to focus on value, innovation, and dependability to help build momentum heading into 2026.

Tags
The StaffNovember 25, 2025

Related Articles

Arctic Cat accelerates growth with key leadership and sales team additions

November 11, 2025
Polaris Q3 '25 results

Polaris Q3 sales rise 7% to $1.8 billion

October 29, 2025
Massimo expands production in Vietnam

Massimo expands production, launches MVR Golf and Utility Carts for 2026

October 29, 2025
Polaris 2026 off-road rollout

Polaris continues its 2026 off-road offerings with new RZR, Ranger models

October 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.