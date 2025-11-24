Massimo strengthens dealer channel with appointment of new VP

Powersports manufacturer Massimo Group adds to its executive team after naming Ron Luttrell as its new vice president of dealer development, the company announced Nov. 20.

The new hire comes at a time when Massimo says it is preparing to introduce its most advanced product lines to date. (Photo: Massimo Group)

Luttrell has more than 20 years of experience in the motorcycle and powersports industries, including leadership roles at Brammo, Zero Motorcycles, Triumph, and Royal Enfield, where he successfully built and scaled dealer networks, implemented performance systems, and accelerated national sales growth.

Luttrell has experience transforming early-stage and growth-oriented OEMs into disciplined, scalable dealer-driven organizations. He previously helped deliver a 210% sales increase at Zero Motorcycles and more than 40% sales growth at Brammo. During his time at Triumph, he established 63 new dealerships across North America. At Royal Enfield, he led national dealer optimization programs, strengthened coverage strategy, and introduced KPI-driven tools that improved dealer activation, profitability, and forecasting accuracy.

In his new role with Massimo, Luttrell will lead dealer network expansion, onboarding, and performance management efforts at a pivotal moment for the company. Massimo is preparing to launch its new 2026 MVR Series of premium lithium-electric vehicles with integrated heating and air conditioning, as well as its 2026 Sentinel Series of high-performance gas-powered UTVs.

Massimo says these platform investments represent a strategic shift toward higher-margin, innovation-driven product lines designed to elevate Massimo’s brand position in the market.

“Ron is joining Massimo at exactly the right time,” — David Shan, founder and CEO of Massimo Group.

“As we prepare to introduce our most advanced product lines to date, strengthening our dealer channel is essential. Ron’s deep experience in building high-performance dealer networks and scaling OEM sales organizations will help us unlock the significant opportunity we see within our UTV, ATV, and electric vehicle channels. His experience will be instrumental in elevating dealer engagement, improving sell-through, and supporting our long-term growth strategy.”

Luttrell’s expertise spans open-point market strategy, dealer recruiting and vetting, business planning, training program development, KPI systems, and cross-functional go-to-market planning. He has served as a VP and director-level executive leading dealer development, forecasting, pipeline management, and nationwide coverage strategy. His experience aligns directly with Massimo’s focus on expanding its distribution footprint, improving dealer profitability, and delivering consistent, high-quality customer experience.

“Massimo’s product momentum and commitment to innovation create a tremendous platform for dealer growth,” says Luttrell. “I look forward to helping build the structure, accountability, and performance systems that will drive stronger dealer partnerships and help Massimo achieve its next stage of growth.”