Electric motorcycle maker CAKE has signed a new partnership agreement with Keeway Group, setting the stage for the brand’s return to production and a fresh push toward sustainable, purpose-built mobility.

The companies will combine CAKE’s distinctive design and engineering with Keeway’s established production capabilities, a move both sides describe as a strategic reset and a foundation for long-term stability. (Photos: LinkedIn)

Keeway — founded in 1999 and parent to brands including Benelli, Morbidelli, and EZI Motor — brings global manufacturing scale and experience that CAKE says will accelerate its next phase of product development.

“We are really excited to have partnered with such a strong and renowned manufacturing partner as Keeway, and we are really looking forward to working on developing CAKE 2.0 products together,” says Espen Digernes, owner of CAKE.

Keeway leadership echoed that enthusiasm. “CAKE has been a source of inspiration to us when it comes to design, quality and branding, and we are honored to be selected as a CAKE partner,” adds David Wei, vice president of sales at Keeway Group.

For dealers watching the electric segment, the agreement signals that CAKE is turning the page on the past bankruptcy and is preparing for a structured return to market backed by large-scale production support.