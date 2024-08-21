NPA to host Golf Car Auction Festival

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced The NPA Golf Car Auction Festival, taking place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8 am PT/11 am ET.

The NPA Golf Car Auction Festival will feature over 200 gas and electric golf cars available exclusively to NPA members via NPA Simulcast. The online auction will offer a diverse selection of pre-owned and brand-new prior-year models of golf cars nationwide, including brands like E-Z-GO, ICON, Kandi, and Yamaha.

The fun begins with the online preview of the auction inventory on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at npauctions.com. NPA members can enjoy an in-person preview of the golf car inventory on September 9 at their nearest NPA facilities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. On September 10, the NPA Golf Car Auction Festival event will commence with NPA locations on the East Coast and move through to the West Coast.

Hundreds of new and pre-owned golf cars nationwide

Anticipation is mounting as the golf car inventory increases for this specialty auction. NPA says its members have a one-day opportunity to purchase these vehicles. Members can explore the unit details and add their top picks to their Watch List in advance to prepare for the auction experience.

Consignment opportunity

Dealers looking to sell their excess inventory can participate in the NPA Golf Car Auction Festival by contacting their NPA territory sales manager. This is an excellent chance to clear out any unwanted inventory from showroom floors.

All inventory must be delivered to NPA facilities by 5 p.m. local time on Friday, August 23, 2024. Rental agents, lenders, financial institutions, and manufacturers can contact Tony Altieri at taltieri@npauctions.com to de-fleet or liquidate inventory.