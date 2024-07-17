NPA Atlanta to host two monthly auctions starting in August

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will start hosting a second live auction every month at the NPA Atlanta facility beginning in August. The traditional auction will continue on the third Friday of every month. NPA Dallas and NPA Cincinnati have been hosting live auctions twice a month for over a year, and NPA Atlanta is the most recent location to expand to two monthly live auctions.

“As our dealer and lender needs adjust, we are here to support them,” says Ryan Keefe, vice president of Marketing for NPA. “By offering a second live auction every month in Atlanta, our clients can buy and sell twice as often resulting in quicker inventory turns and reinvestment in capital.”

NPA will start hosting a second live auction every month at the NPA Atlanta facility beginning in August. Photos courtesy of NPA

The new auction schedule will kick off on Friday, August 2, at 8:00 a.m. EST, followed by the next Atlanta auction on Friday, August 16. Dealers and clients can easily access the auctions through the NPA Dealer Marketplace app or website. Additionally, a live preview day will be available the day before each auction, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, allowing for a thorough inspection of the units.

This expansion highlights NPA’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the powersports market and providing unparalleled service to its clients. By increasing the frequency of auctions, clients can look forward to a wider selection of units and more opportunities to participate in these highly anticipated events.