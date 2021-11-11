New off-road EV from Kandi brings standard 60-mile range with $27K starting MSRP

Dallas-based Kandi America has introduced its first off-road all-electric dual motor 4-wheel drive vehicle, the K32.

“Recognizing the growing enthusiasm for electric off-road recreational vehicles, Kandi is leveraging its automotive experience and EV technology to make a splash in the powersports industry,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “Kandi has produced off-road recreational vehicles for decades and is now upgrading the rider experience by re-purposing its cutting-edge EV technology.”

Two versions of the Kandi K32 will feature standard range and long range, priced at $27,699 and $34,499, respectively. The standard range can traverse up to 60 miles, while the long range can journey up to 150 miles. Both versions feature a quiet and comfortable climate-controlled driving environment, while still delivering heavy-duty power.

The K32 will be sold through Kandi America’s nationwide existing powersports dealer network. Kandi America has arranged inventory financing partners to provide dealers and consumers with simple and accessible financing options. Deliveries are expected to commence in Q1 2022.