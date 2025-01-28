PSB to host live Power Hour with Rob Greenwald at AIMExpo

Powersports Business invites dealers to watch the live filming of the popular podcast Power Hour from the AIMExpo show floor on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at booth #6129 from 1 pm to 3 pm. This will be a very exciting session in which we feature PSB’s ‘Guru of Finance and Insurance,’ Rob Greenwald, and some top guests in the space to discuss the State of The Union in F&I today!

Coming off a successful Accelerate presentation in Charlotte, NC, Rob Greenwald will take part in a special live taping of the Power Hour podcast with Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker and other special guests. (Photo: Staff)

Brendan Baker will ask some important questions as great F&I minds convene for a jam-packed Power Hour! Not only will you get to watch the fun and informative live filming, but you will also hear from Rob Greenwald, owner – PowerSport Solution, who brings three decades of developing powersports finance and insurance, training, and powering profits to the table.

Greenwald says you won’t want to miss this event at AIMExpo if you believe the most profitable area per square foot invested in your store is important.

Topics will cover everything from working with lenders in today’s market to products and profitability, missed opportunities, industry evolution, and taking the best care of your customers. You can have the inside track to be a part of the filming of this episode of Power Hour and be the first to hear the podcast and get the intel before it drops industry-wide when the episode airs in a few weeks.

Rob Greenwald will also be at booth #3112 with Revvable on Thursday to have a live interactive session from 1 pm to 3 pm to discuss F&I in an open and Q & A format. You can “grab the mike” and ask questions at this exclusive “Fireside Chat,” where Revvable will serve energy drinks and s’mores to attendees.

See you there!