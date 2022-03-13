Arctic Cat stops to include model year 2023 rides

Arctic Cat’s Share the Ride Tour will stop at three ride areas across the U.S. and Canada. Participants will enjoy either a free ride or two-hour guided ride, have a meal, share stories around the fire, and experience the new Model Year 2023 snowmobiles.

The three stops include:

• ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Tug Hill in the Old Forge region of New York on Saturday, March 26. from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Timmins in Haliburton Forest in Haliburton, Ontario Canada on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All participants must pre-register ShareTheRideTour.com to attend.