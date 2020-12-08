Busy snowmobile season predicted in Northeast: report

With legal permitted snowmobile trails opening soon in many states, officials throughout the Snowbelt are bracing for a rush on snowmobiles, according to reporting from the Hour.

“Based on what happened this spring and summer with outdoor recreation, we’re assuming if there’s good snowfall then snowmobiling will be more popular than it has been in the past few years,” said Dan Gould, the executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association in the story.

While increased tourism dollars are welcomed in remote economies, the presence of COVID-19 hasn’t been as pleasantly received.

Interruptions to supply chains earlier in the season could also have an effect on winter sales as snow begins to fall, with the rush to purchase machines already felt at some dealerships.

Keep an eye out for an upcoming Powersports Business issue, in which we’ll ask OEM reps what to expect during the upcoming season.