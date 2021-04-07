Levi LaVallee snowmobiles through Minnesota city: video

Levi LaVallee, professional snowmobiler extraordinaire.

You might remember him from the time he did a backflip before the Super Bowl over Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis… But he’s at it again – this time snowmobiling throughout the metro region of Duluth, Minnesota.

Sponsored by Red Bull, former Polaris Snocross racer Levi LaVallee started at legendary ski hill Spirit Mountain before riding his sled throughout many of the Lake Superior city’s landmarks (to the delight of many of its residents). The video, which can be seen below, is a cool promo for not only LaVallee himself, but also the entire sport of snowmobiling in general.

Is your dealership planning any celebrity experiences to increase excitement this season? Let us know your plans below!