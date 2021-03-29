Multiple states snowmobile fees could increase next season: reports

After a 2020 that saw many flock to the powersports industry as large gatherings were either postponed or cancelled, several states are considering increasing snowmobiling user fees to capitalize on the popularity.

In Idaho, its House of Representatives passed a bill that would raise the current snowmobile certificate fee from $31 to $35.50 for Idaho residents, and from $31 to $59.50 for non-residents. Validation stickers on rented snowmobiles would increase from $61 to $65.50 for everyone. The fees would fund search and rescue costs, trail grooming, plowing parking lots, avalanche and new rider classes, restroom maintenance and warming huts throughout its 5,600-mile trail system. The bill now heads to its Senate for consideration.

Meanwhile in Michigan, its Department of Natural Resources has announced a plan to increase trail permit fees from $48 to $52 for the next five-year period, October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026.

Powersports Business has previously reported on local governments opting to allow street-legal access for powersports machines, ultimately leading to an increase in sales.

What do you think of the proposals? Could modest fee increases deter newcomers from seeking out the activity, or are the increases simply the cost of maintaining access? Let us know in the comments section below!