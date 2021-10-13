Maine offers for than $240k in snowmobile related grants

Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Business Development Program totaling more than $240,000 will be used to repair and maintain snowmobile trails and support businesses this winter.

Funding will go to the city of Caribou, the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Network in Eustis and Black Mountain of Maine, a ski resort in Rumford.

Caribou received $95,000 to buy snowmobile trail grooming equipment. Arnold Trail Snowmobile Network received $125,000 to also buy snowmobile trail-grooming equipment, which will replace an old trail groomer. The funding will aid 13 businesses and save a total of 20 full-time jobs.

