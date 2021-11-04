Yamaha’s trail grants reach $350K in first half

Marietta, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, has announced the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) second quarter grants, totaling more than $115,000.

The powersports industry’s leading land access program has contributed more than $350,000 in 2021 alone, delivering crucial funding to grassroots efforts across the country, aiding in protecting and improving access to public land for outdoor recreation.

Projects in the current funding cycle support the development of new off-road riding areas and popular trail systems requiring maintenance to remain open and safe for ATV, side-by-side, motorcycle and snowmobile enthusiasts.

“After over a dozen years and $4.5 million donated, Yamaha is steadfast in making our efforts to support powersports enthusiasts and outdoor recreation,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “Ensuring individuals working in resource-limited areas have what they need to maintain and improve entry to public land for recreation is why the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative exists, and we’re continuing to put in the time and energy to address situations posing a threat to everyone’s ability to get out and enjoy outdoor spaces.”

The second quarter 2021 Yamaha OAI grants totaling more than $115,000 were awarded to the following organizations:

• Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area: Northumberland, PA

• City of Elephant Butte, New Mexico

• Northern Timber Cruisers: Millinocket, ME

• Range Riders ATV Club: Nashwauk, MN

Advertisement

• Stay The Trail: Arvada, CO

• Twin Cities Trail Riders: St. Paul, MN

Yamaha OAI is also expanding its partnership with the Recreate Responsibly Coalition (RRC), delivering signage to public land managers seeking to educate visitors on appropriate, responsible use while enjoying trails and riding areas. Those interested in applying for the signs funded by OAI to RRC can simply complete a form at the following link: Yamaha OAI / RRC Responsible Use Signage Request.