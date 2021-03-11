Maine promotes ‘free snowmobiling’ weekend for East Coast residents

With winter still in full force in many states out East, the state of Maine offered more incentive to come its way this past weekend – declaring its annual Free Snowmobiling Weekend.

Residents with out-of-state registration were able to ride trails throughout Maine’s 14,000 miles of groomed trails, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, from March 5-7.

Powersports Business has previously reported about local governments increasing legal access for side-by-side and ATVs as the boom for recreational machines continues.

Have there been lobbying efforts to increased either trail or legal road access in your area? If so, let us know what’s happening in the comments section!