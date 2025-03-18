Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSnowmobileTop Stories

Rain, poor conditions cancel Ironwood snowmobile race

The StaffMarch 18, 2025

The final day of the Gogebic Community College Trilogy Cup Championship snowmobile race at Mount Zion in Irondale, Michigan, was canceled due to rain, according to a March 15 report from WLUC-TV6.

Gogebic Community College Ironwood Trilogy Cup Championship’s race course at Mount Zion. (Photo: courtesy of Cor PowerSports Instagram page)

Before the race finale on March 16, rain deteriorated the snowpack, creating unsafe ice conditions and rain ruts, reported WLUC.

Cor PowerSports Owner Todd Myers says the 2.1-mile course was a longer distance course, and the crew was unable to make and compact enough snow for ideal racing conditions. (Photo: Cor PowerSports/Facebook)

The course had less-than-ideal conditions leading up to the race, with several course areas experiencing thin snow buildup, race promoter Cor PowerSports said in a blog posted March 10.   

Cor PowerSports Owner Todd Myers says the 2.1-mile course was a longer distance course, and the crew was unable to make and compact enough snow for ideal racing conditions.

This was the Trilogy Cup Championship’s second year at Mount Zion, and this year’s race had 445 entries for the weekend’s race. Myers says Cor PowerSports looks to continue working with Gogebic Community College to host future race finals.

Source: Cor PowerSports, WLUC-TV6

