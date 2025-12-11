Arctic Cat is gearing up for a strong winter with one of its deepest cross-country racing rosters in years. The factory-backed effort will again field the ZR 600 R-XC on circuits across the Snowbelt, pairing past champions, returning veterans, and rising young talent — all while feeding development insights back into future consumer sleds.

Cross-country racing has long been a proving ground for Arctic Cat, mirroring the real-world riding dealers see every day: tight woods, ditchlines, lake runs and firelanes — only faster and far rougher. That connection continues this season as the brand leans into its Catalyst-based ZR lineup to anchor competition across all major Cor PowerSports classes.

Deep talent

In the Pro ranks, Team Arctic will be led by Matt Feil, Jesse Hallstrom, Zach Herfindahl and Ben Langaas, with Gabby Hallstrom, Rachel Wimpfheimer and Frankie Omang representing the brand in Pro Women’s.

The Semi-Pro roster is equally stacked, with returning racers Kegan Houser, Derek Kloety, Austin Kody and Brady Wadena, joined by 2024–25 Sport Stock champion Elliot Clark and third-place finisher Braden Sillerud. Marcus Moldashal returns to compete in Semi-Pro Improved.

Arctic Cat has a long history in snowmobile competitions, dating back to the 1960s. In the past, racing efforts have been used to develop and test new products and market the brand. (File photo)

Sport-class contender Kyle Quesenberry heads up a group of young riders moving up from Juniors, including Trig Anderson, Rielly Clark, Brady Wimpfheimer and Axle Amsdon. Look for Braden Diesen stepping into Juniors and Expert classes and Kynsie Diesen returning as a front-runner in Jr Boys/Girls. Veterans Todd Seaverson and Jon Arneson round out the lineup.

Arctic Cat’s full factory race trailer will be on-site at every Cor event this season to support all Team Arctic racers.

Beyond the Midwest

Team Arctic’s cross-country push extends far beyond Cor PowerSports. In the Northeast, Pro riders TJ Leach, Adam Levi, Ken Murphy, Ian Smith, Brock Young and Michael Young will lead the charge aboard ZR 600 R-XC sleds.

Supported racers will also compete from Quebec to eastern Canada and into Alaska, including Wyatt Halek-Hooper and Adam Stafford in the Iron Dog Pro class. Several riders will double up, contesting both enduro and oval sprint events.

Big winter ahead

“We have a strong group competing in all classes on the Cor PowerSports circuit this season,” says Mike Kloety, Team Arctic Race Manager. “With the early start to winter and more snow expected, we should see more full-terrain races — where the lightweight, agile Catalyst-chassis ZRs really shine.”

Kloety also highlighted the growth of the new Eastern XC series: “The Adirondack circuit has momentum, and we have a solid group of racers out East. I’m hopeful we can help continue that growth.”

For dealers, Team Arctic’s winter push is more than a racing headline — it’s a testing ground. The feedback from these riders directly influences future product improvements and reinforces the performance pedigree behind the Arctic Cat lineup.