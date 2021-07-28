Iron Dog announces new executive director

The Iron Dog Board has announced the selection of Bob Menne as the new executive director.

Menne is a lifelong snowmobile enthusiast and racer brings a long career of experience in the motor sports industry and business management expertise. Menne and his family relocated to Alaska from Minnesota in 2020 after competing in the 2018 Iron Dog race.

As the Executive Director, Menne will oversee all operations, fund raising, and public relations for the World’s Longest Toughest Snowmobile Race. He hopes to utilize his ties to the racing community to encourage more “lower 48” racers to take on the Iron Dog. “We are very excited about the future and looking forward to working with Bob,” said Iron Dog Board President Roger Brown in the announcement. “He has lifelong relationships with many snowmobile industry insiders and we’re hoping this will translate into more support and publicity from the manufacturers.”

Menne will work closely with board members, volunteers and staff to promote the sport of snowmobile racing and winter safety around Alaska, while making a positive impact in the communities that Iron Dog travels through.

The Iron Dog Board would like to again thank Mike Vasser for stepping in at the last minute as Interim Executive Director for the 2021 race. Mikes collaboration with board members, volunteers, community leaders, and COVID mitigation experts not only saved what many thought to be a lost year of racing but also brought in a new level of excitement and exposure to the race. Vasser joined the Iron Dog Board as a Director, and will work alongside fellow board members and help Menne during the 2022 race to ensure that the momentum for the sport and race continues.

The 2022 Iron Dog Expedition Class begins February 17, 2022 and the Pro Class races starts February 19, 2022.