Arctic Cat returns to snowmobile racing

Arctic Cat released its snowmobile race program application on May 22, setting the stage for Team Arctic’s return to snowmobile racing for the 2025-2026 season.

Team Arctic will be back for the 2025-2026 snowmobile racing season. (File photo)

Arctic Cat has a long and historic background in snowmobile competitions, going back to the 1960s. In the past, racing efforts have been used to develop and test new products and market the brand.

“Team Arctic has a rich racing history spanning over 60 years, and I am excited to announce that we are back with full support for the 2025-2026 season.” — Brad Darling, President & CEO

Jumping back into racing is just the latest news coming from Arctic Cat, a company that has had a volatile year. In November 2024, Arctic’s former parent company, Textron, announced mass layoffs and a stop in production at its Thief River Falls, Minnesota facility.

That was until April, when Arctic Cat Vice President and current Argo/Ontario Drive & Gear President Brad Darling led a group of investors to buy the company from Textron, ultimately reviving the brand.

Fast-forward to today, and the newly acquired Arctic has released a complete 2026 snowmobile lineup, restarted production, and restored over 300 jobs at its Minnesota facility.

The new ownership group now ushers back in Team Arctic, an element of the brand that the company says is an important part of Arctic Cat’s DNA.

“I am extremely excited that Team Arctic is back supporting riders on their quest for the checkered flag and will continue to utilize the race program to advance Arctic Cat snowmobiles for many years to come,” says Arctic Cat Snowmobile Racing Manager Mike Kloety.