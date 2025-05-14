Arctic Cat announced May 8 that the Minnesota-based company plans to ramp up production at its Thief River Falls facility and its engine facility in St. Cloud and ultimately restore nearly 500 employees to its workforce.

In 2024, Textron announced it was putting Arctic Cat up for sale and shutting down operations at its Thief River facility. Just six months later, the company has changed hands and has restarted production on all new powersports vehicles.

Following the April 24 purchase of Arctic Cat, new owners Brad Darling and other Argo/Ontario Gear & Drive Corp. investors unveiled a complete 2026 snowmobile lineup, returning confidence in the future vitality of the company.

Once we got the keys, we knew moving fast was our only option — Brad Darling, President & CEO

“Having the ability to release a lineup of snowmobiles that offers new models and significant updates was the first step. Next, we are able to reengage the majority of our workforce of just under 500 employees, providing stability to our extended family,” Darling says.

In November 2024, previous owners Textron sent shock waves through the snowmobile and powersports markets when the company announced it would initiate workforce reductions across its powersports segment. This included eliminating numerous positions across its powersports business and a pause in production at the Thief River Falls facility.

But now, with the announcement of the upcoming production of snowmobiles, ATVs and side-by-sides later this year, Arctic Cat has put the uncertainties the company faced just a few months ago to rest.

“We have been on a limited production run since the announcement back in November, and there will be a ramp-up period for production of new Arctic Cat products,” says Dan Johnson, VP of operations. “This will allow our supply base time to produce the quality parts needed to put this iconic brand back in the race. We anticipate production activities to begin late summer.”