Arctic Cat acquires enduro snowmobile brand Widescape

Arctic Cat announced Jan. 6 that it is expanding its winter recreation portfolio with the asset acquisition of Widescape, a brand known for its WS250 stand-up enduro snowmobiles.

The acquisition of Widescape brings its WS250 stand-up enduro snowmobile to Arctic Cat’s winter recreation portfolio. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

As part of the purchase, Arctic Cat will take over all Widescape names, intellectual property, and existing product inventory from the previous company based in Québec, Canada. Specific financial terms were not released.

“The Widescape WS250 machine offers a very different winter recreational experience than traditional snowmobiles,” says Brad Darling, Arctic Cat president and CEO. “It provides riders with a playful experience and the ability to go places no other snowmobile can.”

Defining a Widescape

First introduced in 2023, the Widescape WS250 is a narrow, single-passenger vehicle designed for over-snow fun. Its proprietary 242cc EFI liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine sends power through a traditional CVT clutching system to a 12- by 105-inch track featuring 1.5-inch lugs. The track wraps around a single-shock rear suspension with 4 inches of travel. Up front, a 12-inch-wide single ski is connected to a dual-strut suspension with 5.5 inches of travel.

Riders typically stand atop the tunnel on non-slip material, and control the vehicle using traditional throttle and brake controls mounted on a raised handlebar. With its aluminum frame, tunnel, and handlebar plus composite bodywork, the WS250 has a dry weight of just 200 pounds. This lightweight construction enhances maneuverability and makes the vehicles very responsive to rider inputs.

Widescape WS250

Additional standard features include electric start, a tether cord, and a multifunction digital display screen and gauge.

The WS250 Widescape has an MSRP of $5,999.

Brand commitment

Since the purchase of Arctic Cat from Textron back in April 2025, the newly controlled company has made significant strides. It has launched new products in the snowmobile, ATV, and side-by-side markets; restarted major unit production; introduced and expanded new technologies such as electric power steering on two-stroke snowmobiles; re-entered racing; and continued to grow its dealer base across North America.

“Arctic Cat is charging forward into a bold new future,” Darling adds. “The acquisition of the Widescape brand demonstrates our belief in the long-lasting future of on-snow motorized recreation.”