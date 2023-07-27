Yamaha reveals 2024 ATV and Side-by-Side lineup

Manufactured at Yamaha's state-of-the-art facility in Newnan, Georgia, the 2024 ATV and SxS lineup boasts a wide range of models and features designed to cater to rider preferences and needs, according to the Japanese manufacturer.

The YXZ1000R / SS receives a new 6-speed transmission and auto-shift for the Sport Shift model. (Photos courtesy of Yamaha Motor)

“As the powersports industry continues to grow and reach new audiences, Yamaha is expanding its product offerings to meet the needs of a wider variety of off-road enthusiasts,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “From new models to an unrelenting focus on the customer experience, we’re committed to delivering the best adventures for both new and longtime members of the Yamaha family.”

2024 Recreational SxS lineup

The 2024 Wolverine models represent Yamaha's most versatile vehicles. The all-new Wolverine X2 1000 combines the compact and nimble Wolverine X2 platform with premium enhancements derived from the premium RMAX 1000, delivering superior handling and exhilarating power for navigating tight, technical trails to wide open terrain. This includes an advanced 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, readily capable of receiving Yamaha's D-Mode, allowing for three power-delivery options (Crawl, Trail, and Sport) to meet the varying demands of terrain and driver mindsets. The 2024 Wolverine X2 and X4 models offer smooth and ultra-quiet power with an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a sporty, compact chassis.

The Wolverine lineup takes the spotlight with the introduction of the all-new Wolverine X2 1000.

The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and Wolverine X2 models feature a two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, offering excellent utility for ranch work and hunting while allowing easy engine access for maintenance. The Wolverine RMAX4 1000 and Wolverine X4 models provide a four-seat chassis with flexible options for additional cargo space, passenger capacity for up to four occupants, or a combination of the two.

All 2024 Wolverine models come equipped with Yamaha's reliable Ultramatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), backed by an unprecedented, industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty. They also feature Yamaha's durable On-Command 4WD system, torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) for the best balance of steering assist and trail feedback, bright LED lighting, a 2,000-pound towing capacity, 600-pound bed capacity, and prewiring for various accessories.

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 1000 is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide, starting at a $17,999 MSRP for the R-Spec trim in White and Armor Gray. The XT-R Edition, priced at $19,999 MSRP, includes additional features such as new Titan and Tactical Black painted bodywork, a suntop, a rear-view center-mounted mirror, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch.

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 R-Spec starts at a $22,999 MSRP for the 2-seat and a $25,399 MSRP for the 4-seat. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport, starting at a $24,899 MSRP, features highly adjustable, sport-tuned FOX 2.0 piggyback shocks, a 30-inch asymmetric GBC Terra Master SQ tire design, and beadlock wheels. The XT-R Editions, priced at $26,199 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000 and $28,199 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000, offer painted bodywork, color-matched interior, a WARN VRX 45 winch, Yamaha Adventure Pro, rearview mirror, beadlock wheels on the 2-seat version, and an SSV Works audio package. Limited Edition models, available in Silver Metallic and Black, include all XT-R upgrades, FOX iQS shocks, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, and a higher-grade audio system, starting at $26,699 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000 LE and $29,399 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000 LE.

2024 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 and X4 850-class R-Spec models are available at Yamaha dealers nationwide, starting at a $15,799 MSRP for the 2-seat and a $18,399 MSRP for the 4-seat. The XT-R Editions, priced at $17,399 MSRP for the Wolverine X2 and $19,999 MSRP for the Wolverine X4, offer painted bodywork, color-matched interior, a WARN VRX 45 winch, rearview mirror, advanced suspension, and cast aluminum wheels.

2024 YXZ lineup

The 2024 YXZ lineup boasts a new close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission, offering enhanced capability and comfort during low-speed operation. With optimized gear ratios and a 40% lower first gear, the YXZ models deliver the next level of aptitude and performance across various terrains. The new transmission also reduces "shift-shock" and noise, providing a smoother driving experience and increased clutch life.

The 2024 YXZ1000R SS introduces all-new auto-shift technology, allowing drivers to switch between manual and auto modes on the fly.

The YXZ1000R SS introduces Yamaha's all-new auto-shift technology, allowing automatic-transmission drivers to experience the thrill of a pure sport and direct-connection feeling. Drivers can switch between auto-shift modes and manual gear selection on-the-fly using the dash-mounted dial. Auto-shift enables three user-selected modes: Auto, Sport Auto, and Sport Shift, catering to different preferences and driving styles.

Every YXZ1000R model is equipped with a driver-controlled On-Command system, offering 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock for consistent steering and handling. The vehicle's torque- and speed-sensitive electric power steering (EPS) strikes a balance between assist and positive feedback, delivering ideal steering feel and precise handling even on challenging terrains.

A new interior dash panel features integrated accessory switches, and the upgraded electrical charging system of the YXZ1000R now delivers 1000W. With a main fuse capacity of 70A, this enhanced system efficiently powers a wide range of accessories without compromising horsepower, avoiding the common issue experienced with many popular SxS LED light bars and stereo systems. Additionally, the YXZ1000R now offers convenient plug-and-play integration with the addition of four electrical ports – two located in the front and two in the rear – for easier and faster installation of accessories, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The 2024 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are available starting at a $20,899 MSRP in Team Yamaha Blue. The YXZ1000R SS XT-R Edition is available with painted bodywork and a color-matched interior, a center-mounted rearview mirror, beadlock wheels, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch at a $23,699 MSRP.

2024 Utility SxS lineup

Yamaha presents the 2024 Utility SxS Lineup featuring the Viking and Viking VI. These vehicles are renowned for their durability and exceptional value. Equipped with Yamaha's 700-class engine, the Viking models deliver performance all day long. With spacious cabins that lead the class, accommodating three to six people comfortably, the Vikings are built to tackle the toughest utility SxS tasks.

Both 2024 Viking models are available in Tactical Green. The three-seat variation starts at $15,799 MSRP, while the six-seat variation is priced at $16,599 MSRP. For those seeking additional enhancements, the 2024 Ranch Edition models feature Copper Metallic painted bodywork, color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, over-fenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging. The Ranch Edition Viking starts at a price of $16,499 MSRP, while the Viking VI is available at $17,899 MSRP.

2024 Recreational and Utility ATV lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Yamaha introduces the 2024 Recreational and Utility ATV lineup, designed to excel in a wide range of applications from heavy-duty ranch and farm work to off-road adventures. The Grizzly stands as the ultimate adventure ATV, delivering exceptional power and performance for conquering extreme trails. Meanwhile, the Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 offer maximum value and work-ready performance in compact and agile chassis, perfectly suited for navigating tight and technical trails when off the job.

The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly is available in White and Armor Gray, starting at a $11,399 MSRP. The Realtree Edge options add a touch of ruggedness and is now equipped with a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, 14-inch aluminum wheels, and 27-inch Maxxis ‘Zilla tires priced at $12,499 MSRP. For those seeking additional upgrades, the Special Edition Grizzly offers Silver metallic and black painted bodywork, 27-inch Maxxis 'Zilla tires, and 14-inch aluminum wheels, with a price of $11,999 MSRP. The Grizzly XT-R Edition is equipped with painted bodywork, a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, and all the Special Edition enhancements, available for $12,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 450 is offered in Steel Blue or Tactical Green, with optional EPS, starting at an affordable $6,999 MSRP. Fall Beige and Realtree Edge is available with EPS at an $8,099 MSRP. The Special Edition package features Desert Tan and Midnight Blue color schemes, along with EPS and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, at a price of $8,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 700 is available in Tactical Green, with optional EPS, starting at $8,499 MSRP. Fall Beige and Realtree Edge is also available with EPS at a $10,099 MSRP. For those seeking top-of-the-line features, the Special Edition Kodiak 700 offers Desert Tan and Midnight Blue color schemes, EPS, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, with a price of $11,099 MSRP.

2024 Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700R and YFZ450R

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the 2024 Sport ATV lineup offers superior style, comfort, and performance. The undisputed podium-topping ATV in this lineup is the YFZ450R, which is trusted by the world's top racers, including the renowned Grand National Cross Country and ATV Motocross pro racers such as Brycen Neal, Walker Fowler, Joel Hetrick, and Chad Wienen.

The YFZ450R boasts a 449-cc fuel-injected engine and a titanium five-valve cylinder head, delivering torquey acceleration off idle and abundant power throughout the powerband. Its professional-caliber lightweight aluminum frame with a tension-steel bottom allows the engine to sit lower, ensuring excellent mass-centralization. Further enhancing the handling is the suspension system, featuring weight-reducing components and precise tuning for optimal performance. The assist-and-slipper clutch reduces clutch lever effort and enhances cornering speed, especially during downshifting.

The Raptor 700R models in the lineup feature a powerful 700-class engine that delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and thrilling top-end. With an advanced hybrid steel-aluminum frame, aluminum subframe, and swingarm, combined with race-caliber suspension, the Raptor 700R offers a light yet durable and rigid structure that provides the best power-to-weight ratio and superior handling in all environments.

The 2024 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue at a $10,599 MSRP or in an SE trim with an added GYTR front grab bar and unique color and graphic kits in Gray Metallic at a $10,999 MSRP. The 2024 Raptor 700R is available in Team Yamaha Blue at a $10,299 MSRP, while SE models are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells, and a unique color and graphic kit in either Gray Metallic or Yamaha Black at a $10,899 MSRP. The standard Raptor 700 is available in Cyan / Yamaha Black at a $9,699 MSRP.

2024 Youth ATV Lineup: Raptor 110 Joins Grizzly 90 and YFZ50

The new 2024 Raptor 110 is a dynamic ATV that combines sporty styling and performance for riders ages 10 and up. Designed based on the Raptor 700R, this entry-level electronic fuel-injected ATV brings sport ATV performance, legacy, and quality to new riders as they develop their skills and embrace their passion for motorsports. The new Raptor 110 is available in either Cyan or Team Yamaha Blue at a $3,599 MSRP and will be available later this fall.

The new Raptor 110 is based on the popular Raptor 700R.

The 2024 Grizzly 90 offers a fun riding experience for entry-level riders aged 10 years and up. Equipped with a 90-cc engine and CVT drivetrain, this youth model incorporates several Grizzly DNA features such as mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and Grizzly-tread tires. Available in White and Armor Gray, the 2024 Grizzly 90 starts at an affordable $3,399 MSRP.

For riders aged 6 and up, the 2024 YFZ50 opens the door to sport ATVs. Inspired by the championship-winning YFZ450R, this youth model brings off-road performance to the next generation of motorsports enthusiasts. Riders can choose between the Team Yamaha Blue or Teal color options. The 2024 YFZ50 is priced at $2,349 MSRP.