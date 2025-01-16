Triumph announces ‘Icons Tour’ dates
Triumph Motorcycles enthusiasts can enjoy light food, beverages, live music, and a look at 2025 Triumph models during the Triumph Icons Tour showcase parties in January and February 2025.
Taking place in 13 U.S. cities, the tour offers a unique chance to see new and limited-edition models while gathering with other Triumph owners in your area.
The models to be featured during the Triumph Icons Tour include the Icon Editions (seven models with unique gold details and hand-painted coach lining), the T120 Elvis Presley, the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel, the Speed Twin 1200 RS, the Tiger Sport 800, and the TF 450-RC.
The tour will travel throughout the U.S., beginning January 14 in Orlando, Florida, and ending February 13 in Houston, Texas. Admission is free, but space is limited, so it’s important to register early to secure your spot. The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary goodie bag.
2025 Triumph Icons Tour Stops and Venues
- Jan. 14 – Orlando, FL – Brewlando Brewing
- Jan. 16 – Charlotte, NC – PINE Charlotte
- Jan. 18 – Richmond, VA – Hippodrome Theater
- Jan. 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Pilot Project Brewing
- Jan. 22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
- Jan. 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
- Jan. 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Venue TBA
- Jan. 27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
- Jan. 31 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA
- Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA
- Feb. 11 – Dallas, TX – Venue TBA
- Feb. 12 – Autsin, TX – Venue TBA
- Feb. 13 – Houston, TX – Venue TBA
Pre-registering to reserve a spot is available on the Triumph website.