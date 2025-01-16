Triumph announces ‘Icons Tour’ dates

Triumph Motorcycles enthusiasts can enjoy light food, beverages, live music, and a look at 2025 Triumph models during the Triumph Icons Tour showcase parties in January and February 2025.

The Triumph Icons Tour will take place in 13 U.S. cities in January and February and will offer a look at special 2025 models. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

Taking place in 13 U.S. cities, the tour offers a unique chance to see new and limited-edition models while gathering with other Triumph owners in your area.

The models to be featured during the Triumph Icons Tour include the Icon Editions (seven models with unique gold details and hand-painted coach lining), the T120 Elvis Presley, the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT Evel Knievel, the Speed Twin 1200 RS, the Tiger Sport 800, and the TF 450-RC.

The tour will travel throughout the U.S., beginning January 14 in Orlando, Florida, and ending February 13 in Houston, Texas. Admission is free, but space is limited, so it’s important to register early to secure your spot. The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

2025 Triumph Icons Tour Stops and Venues

Jan. 14 – Orlando, FL – Brewlando Brewing

Jan. 16 – Charlotte, NC – PINE Charlotte

Jan. 18 – Richmond, VA – Hippodrome Theater

Jan. 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Pilot Project Brewing

Jan. 22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

Jan. 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Jan. 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Venue TBA

Jan. 27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Jan. 31 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA

Feb. 11 – Dallas, TX – Venue TBA

Feb. 12 – Autsin, TX – Venue TBA

Feb. 13 – Houston, TX – Venue TBA

Pre-registering to reserve a spot is available on the Triumph website.