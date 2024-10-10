Triumph reveals 2025 Trident 660 with upgraded suspension

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed its 2025 Trident 660 which offers more rider-focused technology as standard, upgraded suspension and three new colors and graphic schemes.

In response to customer demand, the Trident 660 now features Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control included as standard. The integrated TFT display and MyTriumph Bluetooth Connectivity system offer riders turn-by-turn navigation, calls and music control. There are three ride modes including a new Sport mode.

The 2025 Trident 660 is offered in three new color and graphic schemes, including Cosmic Yellow with Sapphire Black and diagonal white stripes. Photos courtesy Triumph

“We first launched the Trident in 2020 with a unique combination of exhilarating triple performance and character, confidence-inspiring handling and bold British styling,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer of Triumph. “With its unrivaled overall cost of ownership on top, it proved popular with riders of all ages and experience levels, in markets across the world, and since its launch the Trident has won several major industry awards.

“The addition of this technology sets the bar for the category yet again,” he continues. “Building on the popularity of the bright, bold color scheme of our special edition, the Trident Triple Tribute, we are introducing striking new color schemes in Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red, as well as the Jet Black. But the most important factor for our customers, of course, is that the Trident 660 makes every ride seriously fun.”

Engine

The Trident’s exhilarating performance is delivered by a flexible three-cylinder engine, which combines low-down torque with a strong midrange and an exciting top-end rush. More than 90 percent of peak torque is delivered from 3,600rpm to 9,750rpm. This gives the rider the best of both worlds compared to a twin or four-cylinder engine by combining the low-down pull and strong midrange of a twin with the high-revving top-end power of a four-cylinder, as well as the glorious three-cylinder soundtrack.

The power delivery combined with the slick gearbox and Triumph Shift Assist make rapid acceleration seamless.

Handling

The Trident 660 offers a natural riding position, high-quality suspension, powerful brakes, and easy handling. The accessible seat height of 31.69 inches and overall narrow width makes for confident feet-down maneuvers and low-speed riding while its innate natural balance, smooth slip and assist clutch, and clean power delivery are ideal for busy urban environments.

The Trident 660 features Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, Triumph Shift Assist, and Cruise Control included as standard, along with a “Sport” riding mode.

The high-specification Showa 1.61-inch (41mm) upside-down forks have been upgraded to Showa’s SFF-BF ‘big piston’ damping for even more comfort and control. There is also a preload adjustable RSU from Showa, powerful Nissin brakes with twin 12.2-inch (310mm) discs, and grippy Michelin Road 5 tires.

Technology

New for 2025, the Trident 660 now has a class-leading level of technology fitted as standard. Unique in this segment, Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control ensure optimum performance at all lean angles. Using information from the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to calculate lean angle, brake pressure and throttle position, the system continuously monitors and adjusts engine and braking parameters to ensure optimum performance and safety under braking and acceleration. Fitted as standard, Triumph Shift Assist allows seamless up and down gear changes without using the clutch, and Cruise Control is included.

Integrated into the instrument dial, a full-color TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity adds turn-by-turn navigation and full phone functionality. In addition to the existing ride by wire throttle and Road and Rain riding modes, there is now a Sport mode that gives even more responsive and exciting performance from the triple engine. Increasing safety and reliability while eliminating maintenance, the Trident 660 has a distinctive round headlamp, integrated rear light, and self-canceling indicators for enhanced visibility.

Styling

The Trident delivers a unique retro-modern styling. Its minimal lines and unmistakable muscular stance have been enhanced for 2025 with three bold new color and graphics schemes. Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red catch the eye, complemented by touches of Sapphire Black and striking diagonal white stripes. There is also a more subtle Jet Black color scheme. Other updates include upgraded materials and finishes, including a new forged aluminum top yoke and a forged aluminum brake pedal.

There are 45 Genuine Triumph Accessories available for the Trident 660. Service intervals for the Trident 660 are every 10,000 miles and owners will get a global two-year, unlimited mileage warranty and excellent residual value when the time comes to trade in. The Trident 660 will be available for $8,595 and arrive in dealerships in November.