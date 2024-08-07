New movie about motorcycle club racing to feature a Triumph

In “One Fast Move”, a feature-length action/drama with a backdrop of motorcycle club racing, a Triumph Daytona 765 in full race trim is the desired race bike for protagonist Wes Neal played by KJ Apa. Streaming worldwide on August 8 on Amazon Prime Video, “One Fast Move” is set to bring the world of club racing to life, thrilling audiences with a captivating storyline paired with white-knuckle on-track action.

“One Fast Move” is about Wes Neal (KJ Apa), a young and ambitious motorcycle racer with dreams of conquering the competitive world of professional racing. His journey takes a thrilling turn when he meets seasoned racer and mentor, Dean Miller (Eric Dane). Together, they navigate the challenges of the racing circuit, battling personal demons and fierce competitors. The film explores themes of ambition, friendship, and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams, all set against the backdrop of high-speed motorcycle racing.

Making the movie

Motorcyclist and racing enthusiast, writer, and director Kelly Blatz reflected that there has not been a film that conveys the world of motorcycle club racing. With a desire to bring his passions for riding, writing, and directing together, Blatz began to develop a character finding his way into the club racing world, just as Blatz was becoming a new rider on a Triumph Street Twin.

Daytona 200 Champion Brandon Paasch is pictured with a Triumph Daytona 765. Photo courtesy of Triumph

Blatz impressively represents the community of racers, which he developed a strong respect for throughout the film’s research process. To create a realistic paddock setting, the entire field of riders were genuine racers who brought their own trucks and trailers filled with race bikes and constructed the same pit set-up they would on any race weekend.

On-track, Blatz took great initiative to create the most authentic and thrilling race sequences. To capture the action, film cameras were rigged to motorcycles for the scenes which would outrun the regular tracking vehicles. Knowing how important engine sounds are to motorcycle audiences, onboard microphones were rigged to each motorcycle to record their unique soundtrack, avoiding the pitfall of making all motorcycles sound like a V-Twin. To achieve truly dynamic riding, championship racers were used for the fastest sequences of the film, including Daytona 200 Champion Brandon Paasch, who was selected to ride as the main character, and Horizon Award winner Brian Stokes riding as Dean Miller.

To ensure he could fully appreciate the sensation of track riding, during post-production Blatz took the opportunity to experience real-life on-track thrills and joined Triumph Motorcycles at the legendary Circuito de Jerez to ride the new Street Triple 765 RS in its desired setting alongside motorcycle industry journalists. The experience further informed Kelly as he was making final edits to the film.

“Creating ‘One Fast Move’ has been an incredible journey,” Blatz says. “The film not only showcases the adrenaline-fueled world of motorcycle racing but also delves into the human spirit’s resilience and determination. I am grateful to Triumph Motorcycles for their support and collaboration in bringing this vision to life.”

Triumph partnership

Triumph Motorcycles played a pivotal role in the film, as a Triumph Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited Edition equipped with a Moto2Style race faring became central to the movie’s thrilling racing storyline. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, Triumph has a storied racing and performance legacy, including multiple Isle of Man TT and Daytona 200 wins, and many land speed records over the years. This racing heritage has led Triumph to become the exclusive engine supplier for the Moto2 World Championship since 2019. The triple-cylinder 765cc Moto2 engine platform is known for its power, reliability, and performance.

Applying knowledge gained from the Moto2 engine program, Triumph has continued to introduce new and updated production motorcycles, which have enjoyed success in their modern racing efforts. In 2022, a Street Triple 765 RS powered Brandon Paasch to a Daytona 200 victory, using the same powerplant as the Moto2 World Championship and the Daytona 765 in the film. So far in 2024, the Street Triple 765 RS and all-new Daytona 660 are having strong seasons, with many podiums each in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the World Superbike Championship.

Memorializing the partnership, a dedicated “One Fast Move” film poster was created, featuring KJ Apa as Wes Neal, proudly sitting atop his prized Daytona 765 on the finish line. To celebrate the film’s launch, Triumph has provided fifty 11”x17” posters to each of its dealerships in the United States and Canada, and encourages fans to visit their local Triumph dealership to secure their free poster while supplies last.

“We are proud to be included in ‘One Fast Move,'” says Adam VanderVeen, marketing director of Triumph. “By capturing the essence of racing, the film captures much of the essence of Triumph – the spirit of adventure, the pursuit of excellence, and the thrill of the ride. It’s incredible to see the track performance of the ever-capable Daytona memorialized in film, however, my true desire for this film is that it inspires many non-riders to ride for the first time, and inspires current riders to try their first track day, to feel for themselves the thrill which is conveyed on-screen.”