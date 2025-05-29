2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises $7.3 million

As first reported by our sister publication, Rider Magazine, the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a worldwide charity event that raises funds to support men’s mental health and cancer research, raised $7.3 million, bringing the total up to more than $60 million raised since the event began in 2012.

The 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raised $7.3 million in support of men’s health across the world. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

On May 18, DGR saw more than 125,000 classic- and vintage-style motorcycles take the streets in 1,038 cities across 108 countries. For the 12th consecutive year, the event was supported by Triumph Motorcycles.

DGR, founded by Mark Hawwa, has been supporting Movember for 10 years. Movember is a leading charity for men’s health, with a focus on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. To date, the charity has funded over 1,250 project around the world and continues to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their lives.

“Every year, our community unites to raise critical funds and awareness [for] prostate cancer and men’s mental health,” says Mark Hawwa, founder of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. “To see over 125,000 riders take to the streets in more than 1,000 cities around the world is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s inspiring to witness how far we’ve come — and it’s all thanks to the dedication of our riders, hosts, and supporters who continue to make this movement matter.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride also celebrated 10 years of partnership with Hedon, a luxury helmet maker that offered unique helmets to reward 100 of the event’s top fundraisers. Other partners include CMSNL, Elf Lubricants, Quad Lock, and Brett Eyewear. Those interested can donate for a chance to win prizes from these brands until June 1.

DGR’s No. 1 overall fundraiser will win a Scrambler 1200 X or XE Icon Edition. The other two top fundraisers and the Gentlefolk Prize winner will each win a Triumph Modern Classic of their choice.