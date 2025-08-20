Transax launches AI Sales Agent to boost dealer efficiency

Transax has introduced an AI-powered sales agent designed to streamline dealership operations and improve lead management.

Unlike generic automation tools, Transax says its AI Sales Agent is programmed to handle dealership-specific scenarios. (Image: Transax)

The new tool is designed to address common challenges faced by dealers — slow response times, missed follow-ups, and lost appointments — by engaging leads instantly, qualifying buyers, and scheduling appointments around the clock. It can respond to customer inquiries in real time, continue ongoing conversations, and automate task assignments, allowing sales teams to focus on relationship building and closing deals.

Built for dealer workflows

Unlike generic automation tools, Transax says its AI Sales Agent is programmed to handle dealership-specific scenarios. It can manage trade-in inquiries, service scheduling, inventory questions, and more. Once the AI gathers key details from the customer, it passes the information to a manager or salesperson for review and finalization. The system also prioritizes leads by urgency and assigns tasks with due dates, helping sales teams stay proactive and organized.

Efficiency without overhead

“The AI Sales Agent helps dealers operate like a bigger team, without the overhead, and truly focus on selling,” says Jared Dowdy, vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at Transax. “It follows up instantly, routes and assigns tasks where they need to go, and frees up your staff to focus on closing.”

By automating initial customer interactions and task management, Transax says the tool enables dealers to handle more leads without sacrificing quality, while freeing staff to build stronger relationships and complete more deals.