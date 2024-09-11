Husqvarna Mobility reveals limited edition Heritage models

Husqvarna Mobility has revealed its limited edition line of Heritage models for 2025, built on the technical platforms of selected motocross, cross-country, and enduro machines. Each limited edition model is characterized by a distinctive livery that sets the range apart.

The lineup includes 11 models: five motocross, two cross-country, two enduro, and two dual-sport. The limited edition machines feature blue radiator shrouds exclusive to the range, with a matching gripper seat cover. The finishing touch made to each motorcycle is the striking graphics that take design inspiration from the brand’s Swedish heritage.

The 2025 Limited Edition Heritage lineup includes 11 models: five motocross, two cross-country, two enduro, and two dual-sport. Photos courtesy of Husqvarna

The Heritage range includes both 2-stroke and 4-stroke models, each equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components.

Along with the powerful, yet agile 4-stroke FC 350, every 2-stroke motocross model from the standard 2025 range is included in the Heritage line-up. The TC 125, TC 150, TC 250, and TC 300 are all enhanced with the special color scheme to give riders multiple options when choosing a motocross machine. All five motorcycles are built around an agile chassis and equipped with WP XACT suspension, electronic fuel injection, and a Map Select Switch for personalized power delivery.

The cross-country models represented in Heritage colors include the 2-stroke TX 300 and the 4-stroke FX 350. Based on the innovative motocross platform, these cross-country machines are set up for offroad duty with specific features like a standard side stand, large capacity tank, key protective pieces, and WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks.

With two enduro and two dual-sport models in the Heritage range, riders have a considerable selection of competitive 2-stroke and 4-stroke machinery to choose from. The TE 300 and FE 450 provide riders who prefer hard enduro-style riding with the ultimate off-road competition platform, while the FE 350s and FE 501s dual-sports deliver go-anywhere capability. Each lightweight machine has class-leading engines, advanced electronics, and a chassis that provides exceptional handling.

Technical highlights:

Distinctive graphics exclusive to the Heritage range

Blue radiator shrouds and a blue seat cover create a unique look

Agile chassis offers enhanced flex and cornering agility

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models (excluding FE 350s and FE 501s dual-sports)

The 2-stroke machines feature a Map Select Switch with two engine maps

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

For riders looking to enhance the look and performance of their Heritage model further, 2-stroke and 4-stroke FMF Racing LE Metal Works Factory Exhaust Systems will also be available as an accessory to celebrate FMF and Husqvarna Factory Racing’s longstanding partnership in special packaging with a certificate of authenticity.

There will be a total of 50 2-stroke and 50 4-stroke exhaust systems available – laser etched and numbered in sequence alongside FMF Founder Don Emler’s signature – and exclusive to Heritage riders, featuring a special gold anodized titanium canister with Heritage graphics on the silencer/muffler that pays homage to both Husqvarna and FMF’s roots.

Models included will be the Husqvarna TC 300 and TX 300 2-strokes, paired with an FMF Factory Fatty pipe and a Titanium PowerCore 2.1 silencer. The Husqvarna FC 350 and FX 350 4-strokes will have the option of an FMF Factory 4.1 Titanium MegaBomb System, which will be available when the Heritage Editions arrival in dealerships.

Fitment and pricing:

FMF LE Gold Kit 4T [FC/FX 350 2023-25]: $1,799.99

FMF LE Gold Kit 2T [TC/TX 250/300 2024-25]: $929.99

A selection of Technical Accessories will offer improved engine performance, handling, and durability. Included in the list of competition-focused components are triple clamps and wheelsets developed with Husqvarna Factory Racing, with exhaust systems, sprockets, and protective parts.

The 2025 Heritage models will be available in October in limited numbers.