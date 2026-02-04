From border to border: A dealer’s record-setting ride with his daughter

This article originally appeared in the January issue of Powersports Business.

Tracy McIntyre isn’t just in the business of selling powersports vehicles from his Moto El Paso dealership; he’s in the business of setting records — and he’s not doing it alone. His latest adventure… a border-to-border motorcycle ride from Mexico to Canada with his daughter Ashley, who happens to be just 14.

On July 16, 2025, Tracy, riding a 2024 CFMOTO 800NK, and Ashley, on a CFMOTO 300SS, started their ride at the Mexico-U.S. border crossing in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. (Photos: Moto El Paso)

The story of Tracy and Ashley’s record-breaking ride actually begins in 2010, when Tracy first caught wind of Scooter Cannonball, a competitive, multiday, point-to-point touring rally for street-legal scooters. He proposed the idea of competing in the event to his son, Matthew, who was 14 at the time. But both Tracy and Matthew had bigger ambitions and decided to do their own cross-country scooter ride.

Tracy’s father also joined the ride, and the three traveled to Florida, put their wheels in the ocean, and began their trip to California.

“My son and I rode Honda SH 150 scooters, and my dad rode a [CFMOTO] 800MT,” McIntyer recalls.

The five-day, 102-hour trip started in Jacksonville, Florida, and ended in San Diego, California. The trio set several world records, including most generations riding cross country on a motorcycle, the youngest motorcyclist to ride ocean to ocean, and others.

During their cross-country excursion, Ashley was still too young to make the trip. However, that’s not to say she wasn’t preparing for what was later to come. Ashley says she was first introduced to two-wheel power when her dad would take her for rides on the front of his scooter when she was just two. By age five, she already learned how to ride her own motorcycle.

“My favorite thing about riding is that it’s very relaxing. Whenever I get on, I feel less anxious — it’s very freeing for me.” — Ashley McIntyre

By the time she was old enough, Ashley had her own ambitions to do a similar long-distance motorcycle ride, and since her brother had already gone coast to coast, she figured, why not this time go border to border.

Ashley McIntyre started riding motorcycles at the age of five. By age 14, she made her longest motorcycle ride yet — a 1,500-mile trip from Mexico to Canada.

“Ashley has been riding two-wheel motorcycles since she was five, and riding regularly since then, but riding 1,500 miles is a whole different animal,” Tracy says. “So, what we did to prepare was go on weekend rides, 300-400 miles to get used to it.”

After around five weeks of preparation, Tracy mapped out a route, connected with a friend who would follow with a truck and a trailer carrying five backup bikes, and marked the calendar.

On July 16, 2025, Tracy, riding a 2024 CFMOTO 800NK, and Ashley, on a CFMOTO 300SS, started their ride at the Mexico-U.S. border crossing in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Their route would take them up through the tip of Texas, back through New Mexico, up to Colorado, and across Montana, before ending at the Morgan Station border crossing in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The ride throughout the Southwest part of their trip went seamlessly, Ashley recalls.

Ashley stops for a selfie during her 56-hour, 1,500-mile, border-to-border motorcycle ride with her dad Tracy.

“The most memorable part of the ride was definitely the views,” she says. “The skies were extremely beautiful, and the weather was great the whole way.”

Well, that is, for the most part.

Heading into Colorado, Tracy and Ashley both remember mentioning how great the weather was the entire trip. But, as irony would have it, that’s when the weather started to turn.

“The only part of the ride where I was concerned was in Colorado,” Ashley says. “We were getting hailed on and were freezing. We had to pull over and wait it out in the chase vehicle.”

But the bad weather eventually cleared, and the two were back on the road without feeling too much deterrence.

“Even then, we were positive. We weren’t going to turn back, so I’d say I stayed confident the rest of the way there,” Ashley says.

But the weather wasn’t the only hurdle on their way up to Canada. Construction work throughout Montana caused some road congestion, and a little off-road riding was mandatory. Ashley also avoided a couple of close calls — running over a large pothole and knocking off her side mirror on a road pylon — and in both incidents, she was able to hold on and not fall off her bike.

“My 14-year-old daughter is one tough cookie.”

When the two eventually made it to their Canadian destination, the total trip time — not just ride time — was under 56 hours. Tracy says the ride broke several world records, and he is waiting on adjudication from RecordSetter. Some of the records Ashley set include: Fastest motorcycle ride across America (Mexico to Canada) by a female driver; fastest motorcycle ride across America border to border by father and daughter, each riding their own motorcycle; and youngest person to ride from Mexico to Canada, at 14 years and 53 days old.

Tracy McIntyre has been a licensed motorcycle dealer since 1985 and is currently owner and operator of Moto El Paso, a 70,000-square-foot powersports dealership in El Paso, Texas. Moto El Paso represents CFMOTO, Aprilia, Vespa, Piaggio, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield, Moto Morini, and other, and it has been the No. 1 dealer in America for Aprilia, Hisun, and Tao.

When Tracy isn’t riding coast to coast or border to border with his kids, he’s moving metal and managing his El Paso, Texas dealership. When he took the time to speak to PSB for this interview, Moto El Paso was just wrapping up its annual holiday party for employees and customers. And even during our conversation, we would pause the interview so he could field phone calls and direct prospects to his sales team.

Like Ashley and Matthew, Tracy also started motorcycling at a young age. He began riding dirt bikes at nine and even told his father at age 11 he wanted to be a motorcycle dealer — a goal he eventually achieved at age 21. Today, he’s the owner of a 70-000-square-foot powersports dealership, which has been recognized as the No. 1 dealer in America for brands like Aprilia, Hisun, and Tao. Tracy says he’s currently seeing a lot of off-road machines moving, with CFMOTO becoming a major manufacturer in his region.

“CFMOTO is the strongest brand for us — might even be the strongest brand in El Paso. I’ve represented nearly all the big brands, and CFMOTO is right up there with the best of them,” he says. “Off-road has been smashing the last five years, but think it could be headed for a soft spot, with street-bike sales still clinging along.”

As for Ashley, she says she’ll continue to ride motorcycles but is also pursuing other interests — like Reserve Officers’ Training Corps — but hasn’t ruled out any other cross-country touring rides in the future.

“I think the only other long ride we would do would be coast to coast, but we’re not currently planning on anything.”