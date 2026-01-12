Latest Issue
January 2026
The January issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
In our January issue, we look at Kawasaki overtaking Harley and Honda for No. 1 in domestic motorcycle sales, as well as Piaggio closing out 2025 as the top-selling scooter manufacturer in the U.S. Plus, PSB shares its experience riding Yamaha’s RMAX 1000 during a media ride through Arizona, and tells the story of a dealer’s record-breaking motorcycle trip with his daughter. We also examine UTV retail sales and preview this month’s Power Week conference in Orlando.
Highlights of the January 2026 issue of Powersports Business include:
- BRP reports Q3 Earnings
- Sales Trends that Show Modest Improvement
- A New Norm in Powersports
- How to Navigate Warranty Reimbursements
- Winter Planning Before Spring Selling Season
- And more!