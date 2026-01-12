Latest Issue

January 2026

The StaffJanuary 12, 2026

The January issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In our January issue, we look at Kawasaki overtaking Harley and Honda for No. 1 in domestic motorcycle sales, as well as Piaggio closing out 2025 as the top-selling scooter manufacturer in the U.S. Plus, PSB shares its experience riding Yamaha’s RMAX 1000 during a media ride through Arizona, and tells the story of a dealer’s record-breaking motorcycle trip with his daughter. We also examine UTV retail sales and preview this month’s Power Week conference in Orlando.

Read Now

Highlights of the January 2026 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • BRP reports Q3 Earnings
  • Sales Trends that Show Modest Improvement
  • A New Norm in Powersports
  • How to Navigate Warranty Reimbursements
  • Winter Planning Before Spring Selling Season
  • And more!
Subscribe to Powersports Business

Tags
The StaffJanuary 12, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.