Industry leader Frank Tatsuo Miyake passes at 83

The powersports industry is mourning the loss of longtime executive and aftermarket pioneer Frank Tatsuo Miyake, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 10, 2026. He was 83.

Born Nov. 2, 1942, in Los Angeles, Miyake built a career that spanned decades and left a lasting mark on the U.S. motorcycle aftermarket. He is survived by his wife and business partner, Barbara, and is remembered by friends, colleagues and industry partners around the world.

After college and service in the United States Army, Miyake began his professional career as an advertising representative with the Los Angeles Times. His passion for motorcycles eventually led him into the powersports industry, where he would become one of its most recognizable figures.

In 1977, Miyake left his position with Sudco to launch FTM & Associates, focusing on sourcing, importing and marketing specialty motorcycle brands. Under his leadership, the company built a broad portfolio that included RK Chain, Excel Rims, SBS, Bendix Brakes, Fram-Autolite, ThreeBond, Add-Awn, AFAM Sprockets, Ken Sean Mirrors and Napoleon Mirrors.

As the business grew, so did its operational footprint, culminating in the establishment of a warehouse headquarters in Oceanside, California — a facility that remains in operation today. In 2007, Miyake rebranded the company as RK Excel America Inc., reflecting its expansion and long-term strategic vision.

Beyond distribution, Miyake was widely regarded as a tireless advocate for the motorcycle industry. He played a key role in the Motorcycle Chain Anti-Dumping campaign, making frequent trips to Washington, D.C., to support fair trade measures aimed at protecting the U.S. market.

Colleagues describe Miyake as a leader whose passion for motorcycling extended beyond business. His commitment to strengthening the powersports market — through brand development, dealer relationships and industry advocacy — helped shape the modern aftermarket landscape.

Frank’s legacy of leadership, integrity and dedication to the motorcycle community will continue to influence the industry for generations.