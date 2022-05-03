Live PSB webinar scheduled for May 18

Did you miss the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference last year in Atlanta? Well, you won’t want to miss Year 2, and we’ll give you 101 reasons (or thereabouts!) why when we gather on a live webinar to discuss the 2022 Accelerate Conference in Orlando.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. Central. Click the link below to register for free.

ps://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/6-Months-Out-Accelerate-Conference-Ramps-Up-for-Year-2?show_live_page=true

Join Dave McMahon, PSB content director and conference education lineup curator, as we celebrate the "6-Months Out" mark from the Nov. 14-16 event. We’ll talk with some special guests – dealers, sponsors, presenters - about the conference, what to expect, why you should join us and get geeked out in general about gathering again live and in person in just six short months. Even better is that on our elevated webinar platform, you can ask questions and engage or just sit back and listen. We’ll also share some exclusive industry data in appreciation of your live attendance.

As always, the webinar will provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls on the current state of the industry and Q&A. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry pals.

Can't make it live? Register anyway and view the recording at your leisure.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services and Speed Leasing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.