Powersports Business to host Dealer Spike webinar Thursday

Dealer Spike is hosting a special webinar this Thursday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. CST, titled “Get Your Marketing Strategy Ready for 2024.”
The webinar will serve as a comprehensive guide to equip powersports and marine dealers with the tools and insights needed to stay ahead in a challenging and ever-evolving market. The webinar highlights the expectations of the modern consumer and explores best practices to leverage a cost-effective omnichannel marketing strategy.
Attendees of the webinar will enjoy the following key takeaways:
- Understanding the consumer’s digital path to purchase and their expectations for personalized experiences
- Practical strategies to optimize your marketing budget and maximize the impact of your marketing strategies.
- How to leverage automation and retargeting tools to re-engage your existing audience base and save you time and effort.
Presenter Ronnie Coulam is the senior digital sales manager with Dealer Spike. Coulam has spent nearly a decade working with powersports, marine, and RV dealers. He’s worked with Google as a co-presenter multiple times on OEM Digital Strategy Sessions. Coulam lives in West Linn, Oregon with his lovely wife, 1-year old son, and two dogs. For fun, he likes to get out on the river or pack up the sprinter van to head out on adventures.