Powersports Business appoints new editor

EPG Brand Acceleration, the parent company of Powersports Business (PSB), announces the appointment of Glenn Hansen as PSB’s interim Editor, effective immediately. Hansen has decades of experience in powersports media and marketing, including years of editorial leadership with EPG trade and consumer magazines.

After leading magazines in the PWC and ATV markets, Hansen worked with American Suzuki Motor Corp. as Advertising and PR Manager from 2003 through 2009. In 2010 he formed HansenHouse Communication, an independent content marketing agency, and served clients in powersports, automotive, and manufacturing industries with communication strategy and content creation.

“I worked at then Ehlert Publishing when Powersports Business was born,” said Glenn Hansen, “and I’m thrilled to serve this brand again, and to work alongside a team of pros I admire and consider friends. I know the strong reputation the brand and its staff have earned and maintained in PSB's 25-year history, and I will do my best to build on that success.”

Hansen joins PSB following the successful term of former editor-in-chief Dave McMahon. McMahon helped build PSB into the leading news source in the powersports industry as well as a multi-platform content provider. PSB recently held its Accelerate Conference, a multi-day business event serving powersports dealers and aftermarket professionals. McMahon recently joined Volcon, Inc., as the brand’s Channel Marketing Manager.

“In his 11 years at the helm of Powersports Business,” said Mark Rosacker, VP Trade Sales at Powersports Business, “Dave McMahon kept his focus on serving powersports dealers with useful and timely information. We’re proud of the broad range of work Dave did to grow Powersports Business, and we wish him the best in his new venture.”

David Voll, Sr. VP of Sales at EPG added, “It’s great to have Glenn back in the fold. We know he'll continue the wonderful dealer connection established by Dave McMahon via our digital products, the magazine and our one-of-a-kind Accelerate conference.”