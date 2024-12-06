December 2024
The December issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
Following NPDA’s first Dealer Connect, we share our experience and some of the topics highlighted at the conference. As the year comes to an end, we reflect on our industry in 2024, and we learn what dealers in Alaska and Orlando will be focusing on in 2025. Lightspeed also shares exclusive aftermarket parts data.
Highlights of the December 2024 issue of Powersports Business include:
- Putting a Bow on 2024
- Consumer Insights and Trends for 2024
- Honda Reveals 2025 Models
- Rider Reveals 2024 Motorcycle of the Year
- Arctic Cat Pauses Production
- And more!