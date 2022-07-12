Home > News > Dealers > Live webinar this week: Summer 2022 Industry Update

By: Madelyn Hubbard July 12, 2022

Don’t forget to register for the free Summer 2022 Industry Update live webinar being hosted by Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon.

Join on Thursday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. Central as we reveal portions of the Q2 2022 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey. From new and pre-owned unit sales to F&I and service department success levels, we’ll share the straight dope from dealers themselves.

Register for free at the link below:

Also, stop by and say hello to new PSB associate editor Madelyn Hubbard.

We’ll also have a “4 Months Away” update from the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando.

As always, we’ll provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls and Q&A during the webinar. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry pals.

Once again, it will be a free webinar thanks to the support of the Accelerate Conference.

