Last chance to register for today’s free webinar; live at 2:00 p.m. Central

The number of dealerships that reported their business performance in Q2 2022 was “above plan” took a precipitous decline vs. the year-ago quarter, according to the Q2 2022 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey.

We’ll unveil the survey results today on the free Summer Update Webinar. It’s being held Thursday, July 14, at 2:00 p.m. Central.

Haven’t registered yet? No sweat, we have you covered. Just hit the blue button below. Can't make it? Register anyway and watch it at your convenience.

From new and pre-owned unit sales to F&I and service department success levels, we’ll share the straight dope from dealers themselves. Also, stop by and say hello to new PSB associate editor Madelyn Hubbard.

As always, we’ll provide a virtual connection point for the industry, complete with live polls and Q&A during the webinar. Hang out in the live chat to connect with industry pals. We’ll also provide you with an early look at some other exclusive data from one of our industry partners.

Once again, it will be a free webinar thanks to the support of the Accelerate Conference. If you prefer to do your dealer-to-dealer bantering in person, we also take our show on the road every year for the most important dealer gathering on the calendar: the 2022 PSB Accelerate Conference.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Advertisement

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial and Sheffield.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

The interest level in the conference from dealers remains at a two-year high. With four months until showtime, dealers from a dozen states are booked for the 2nd annual event. Following a trend, the Extreme Power Sports crew from Michigan attended last year and secured their spot for 2022 four months out. They are a Polaris, Honda, Suzuki, Can-Am Spyder, Can-Am, Yamaha, Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo dealership.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.