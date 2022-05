Drag Specialties has added Nick Stofle to its sales team roster, covering the Phoenix/Tucson area.

Stofle comes to Drag Specialties with 22 years of experience at the dealership level managing parts and inventory for several Harley-Davidson locations in California. He grew up racing BMX and dirt bikes which transitioned to Harley riding.

In his free time, Stofle enjoys racing Nitro off road 1/8 scale remote control cars.