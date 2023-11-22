SBS launches new rear LS brake compound at EICMA

European-based brake pad manufacturer SBS introduced a new LS rear compound, and equivalent V-Twin compound H.LS, with improved brake performance during EICMA 2023, as part of the company’s “SBS Better Brakes” series.

According to the manufacturer, riders with the new compound now have the option to equip their brake systems with SBS Better Brakes in both front and rear. Riders can achieve improved brake performance while also reducing their environmental footprint when riding motorcycles.

The new LS compound has a significantly improved performance of 8.5%, compared to the old LS, when it comes to stopping distance. The rear brake is often used together with the front brake. With the front and rear availabilities of SBS Better Brakes, riders get even better maneuverability in brake situations while also getting the same brake effect with the use of less force.

Combined brake improvement of SBS Better Brakes front and rear. (Chart: SBS)

Key features:

• Slightly more grip and initial bite

• Better lever feel throughout the brake sequence

• Improved heat stability and fade resistance

• Overall improved comfort when braking

The product transition includes more than 95% of brake pad products produced by SBS, and the removal of hazardous materials from the production at the manufacturing plant in Denmark. SBS Better Brakes sinter compounds are produced without Copper, Nickel and ceramic compounds without antimony.

The new compound is expected to be available for consumers during Q1 2024.